Ethiopia War | UN reports “unprecedented” malnutrition in Tigray

(Addis Ababa) “Unprecedented” malnutrition affects pregnant and breastfeeding women in the Ethiopian region of Tigray after ten months of war, the United Nations humanitarian agency announced on Thursday evening shortly after the crisis became known.

In a report published online, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) describes “alarming” malnutrition among children, while the specter of famine is growing in northern Ethiopia.

“Of more than 15,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women observed during the study period, more than 12,000, or about 79%, were diagnosed with severe malnutrition,” says Ocha.

A severely malnourished child is being treated in an intensive care unit at Ayder Hospital in Mekele in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, where medication has been almost exhausted since June and hospital staff are not paid. in September 2021. For months, the United Nations has been sounding the alarm about the famine in Tigray. Internal documents and recent testimonies show the first deaths from starvation since the Ethiopian government imposed a so-called “de facto blockade on humanitarian aid” by the Ethiopian government in June.

The degree of moderate malnutrition among children under five “also exceeds the emergency threshold of 15% and reaches around 18%, while the proportion of severely malnourished children reaches 2.4%” – which is above the alarm threshold of 2%, emphasizes the Report.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian government announced the expulsion of seven heads of UN agencies accused of “meddling” in their internal affairs, including members of Okha and UNICEF.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” and that the UN made an official protest in Ethiopia following the decision the organization deemed illegal, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

After the US on Thursday evening, France “condemned” this decision on Friday.

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti on Friday accused UN officials of involvement in illegal activities and said the measure should serve as a lesson to others, according to state-affiliated television broadcaster Fana BC.

“It appears that some international organizations authorized to provide health-related services are creating problems and endangering the health of the community,” Mufti said, according to Fana BC.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry accused officials of “diverting humanitarian aid to the TPLF” (the Tigray People’s Liberation Front), which has been fighting government forces for several months.

The ministry added that they were responsible for “spreading disinformation and politicizing humanitarian aid” without providing evidence to support the allegations.

“Impending Famine”

Tigray has been in fierce fighting since November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the Ethiopian army there to overthrow regional TPLF authorities that he accused of orchestrating attacks on federal military camps.

The conflict stalled for several months, until TPLF-friendly fighters regained control of the region in late June and government forces largely withdrew.

Since then, the fighting has spread to the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.

According to the United Nations, 400,000 people have “crossed the threshold to famine” in Tigray, but very little humanitarian aid reaches the region.

In his report, Ocha says that between September 21 and 28, 79 aid trucks reached Tigray from a distance. “That makes 606 trucks that have reached Tigray since July 12, or 11% of the trucks needed,” the text says.

Addis Ababa says TPLF fighting is preventing aid from arriving, but a US State Department spokesman recently told AFP that access was “denied by the Ethiopian government,” a situation akin to “a seat”.

“In this time of impending famine and great hardship, the Ethiopian government continues to take measures to prevent aid from reaching those in need,” complained the head of the American humanitarian organization (USAID) on Friday, Samantha Power.

The TPLF also condemned the expulsions, calling them “the latest episode of criminal behavior” by the Ethiopian government.

The United Nations has been able to operate 17 flights with passengers to Mekele since July. As part of an airlift that the European Union wants to build, however, only one flight has been possible since mid-September.