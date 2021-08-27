Ethylene market To Show Startling Growth after COVID19 Pandemic with market Forecast

Ethylene is the lightest olefinic hydrocarbon or organic hydrocarbon is the basic raw material generally derived from various hydrocarbons which are largely used in the manufacturing of polymers such as fibers, polymer plastics and other organic chemicals. Naphtha and ethane are the major feedstocks used to produce ethylene globally. The other feedstocks used in manufacturing ethylene are butane, propane, coal, methanol to olefins (MTO) and gas oil.

Naphtha feedstock segment dominated the ethylene market in 2016. Naphtha is the largest feedstock used in the Asia-Pacific, and Western Europe regions. Ethane is the dominant feedstock used in North America, and Middle East regions. The production cost of ethylene is comparatively low with ethane as a feedstock compared to naphtha. In North America, the boom in exploiting shale gas reserves has led in producing low cost ethane gas, hence lowering the production cost of ethylene to 60% as compared to naphtha as a feedstock. Saudi Arabia being one of the largest producer of oil and gas in Middle East region is able to produce ethylene in just approximately US$ 50 per metric ton with ethane as a feedstock.

Ethylene oxide segment is expected to be the fastest growing derivative in the ethylene market

Among derivative, ethylene oxide segment is expected to be the fastest-growing derivative in the ethylene market over the forecast period. In the manufacturing of ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide is used as a raw-material. Various monoethylene glycol (MEG) compounds are used in the manufacturing of polyester fibers for textile applications, PET resins for bottles and polyester film, and in various antifreeze applications. Other derivatives of ethylene oxide include ethoxylates, which is largely used in kitchen cleaners, shampoos, and others, glycol ethers, which is mostly used in fuels, solvents, and others, and ethanolamines, which find its application in personal care products, surfactants, and others.

This report segments the global ethylene market on the basis of feedstocks and derivative. On the basis of feedstock, the market is segmented as naphtha, ethane, butane, propane, coal, and others (gas oil, MTO). On the basis of derivative, the global ethylene market is segmented as polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene dichloride, and others. Moreover, polyethylene is the largest derivative segment, accounting for over 60% share of the global ethylene market in 2016, while, ethylene oxide is projected to be the fastest growing derivative segment and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of volume during the forecasted period.

