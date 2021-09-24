Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market Insights, Outlook, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is a resistant and high-density synthetic rubber. EPDM is suitable mainly for electrical insulation, gaskets, and lamination due to its excellent resistance to solvents, tearing, abrasives and temperatures. EPDM can be finished to a remarkably smooth surface. EPDM is made from petroleum-derived raw materials, such as ethylene and propylene. It’s a synthetic rubber of high density distinguished by a solid resistance to heat, ozone, fluids, and oxidized chemicals. The global demand for EPDM is projected to rise over the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing application sectors, including automotive and building & construction. Majorly, the increasing usage of ethylene propylene diene monomer in the automotive industry is expected to be a vital driving factor for the market in the coming years. Additionally, in automotive and industrial production, the demand for the EPDM is projected to increase for lubricants, hence influencing the market development over the forecast period. The oversupply of EPDM in the market and the availability of alternatives for the EPDM are the constraints for the market. The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at a 7.3% CAGR by 2027.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Type

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Application

Building and Construction

Automotive

Tubes and Tires

Plastic Modifications

Cables and Wires

Lubricant Additives

Others

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Manufacturing Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

As per the type, the ethylene propylene diene monomer manufacturing market is bifurcated into solution polymerization and suspension polymerization. The solution polymerization type is expected to register rapid growth in the forecast period. This is due to the factors such as high efficiency, lower capital cost, and others. The industrial solution polymerization processes are usually used to make polymers with unique characteristics. The chemical reaction between the monomer and catalyst can result in unique properties to the end product.One such example of this type of polymer issodiumpolyacrylate, the outstandingly absorbent polymer used in disposable baby diapers.

Based on application, the ethylene propylene diene monomer manufacturing market is divided into building and construction, automotive, tubes and tires, plastic modifications, cables and wires, lubricant additives, and others. The use of ethylene propylene diene monomer in the automotive industry is majorly due to its high heat & weather resistance and vibration absorbing properties. Because of these properties, the ethylene propylene diene monomer is also utilized in several applications such as body sealing, hoses, mechanical goods for under-hood applications, weather-stripping, engine mounts, belts, brake parts, windshield wipers, etc. The EPDM is witnessing an increasing demand in these applications since it provides a non-reflective and premium-quality finish.

Further, based on the geography, the market regions are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region registered for the highest market share of the ethylene propylene diene monomer manufacturing market due to the great product demand from major industrial sectors, including automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics. The manufacturing industry from the past few years in the Asia Pacific has been attracting substantial investments from leading MNCs.

Significant mechanical firmness and application over wide temperature changes have placed ethylene propylene diene monomer as the perfect rubber for use across various end-use segments. The growing dominance of synthetic rubbers in the global rubber market is nearly attributed to various interconnected factors, including regional production polarization and the highly volatile prices of natural rubber. These factors have driven rubber consumers to make a paradigm change from natural rubber to synthetic rubber.

The report includes the key competitors such as Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., The Dow Chemical Co, SK Global Chemical Co., Johns Manville, Inc., Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers, LLC, PetroChina Co, Versalis S.p.A., and Warco Biltrite.