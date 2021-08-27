Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market swot analysis by top key vendors, demand and forecast research to 2027

The Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Industrial Labels Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) .

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene, commonly referred to as ETFE, is a form of fluoropolymer. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene is a lubricious plastic with low coefficient of friction, due to which it is used for applications requiring abrasion protection. In production of ETFE, the monomer tetrafluoroethylene is transformed into polymer ethylene tetrafluoroethylene using polymerization and does not involve use of any solvent. In further processing, the material is extruded to varying thicknesses depending on application. The ability to endure high temperatures and tough environments makes Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene a worthy choice for numerous applications such as medical, aerospace, nuclear and instrumentation industries.

In automotive industry, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene wiring is used in oxygen sensors, ABS braking systems, brake wear sensors, and seat heating systems. It also provides a durable jacketing material that easily slides over fiber optics without causing damage and thus, is widely used in the chemicals industry. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is a lightweight compound and has high translucency (95%) and can be used for any application that requires high temperature resistance, chemical resistance, radiation resistance, and good electrical properties. Owing to properties such as high mechanical toughness and resistance to high-energy radiation it is used for wire coatings in the aerospace and aviation industries.

Top Key Players in Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market: Daikin, Industries, Ltd., E., I., du, Pont, de, Nemours, and, Company, Dyneon, GmbH, Quadrant, AG, Asahi, Glass, Company, Guangzhou, Lichang, Fluoroplastics, Co., Ltd., Hubei, Everflon, Polymer, Co., Ltd, and, Ensinger, GmbH.

Geographically, the comprehensive analysis of ingestion, revenue and Market share and growth speed, historical and forecast (2021-2027) of these regions are covered:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Rapidly growing construction, automotive, and chemicals industries coupled with rising demand of lightweight and durable materials has boosted growth of the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market, Asia Pacific being one of the largest contributors to the market. This is mainly attributed to rampant growth of the automotive and construction industries in the region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian plastics industry exported plastic products worth USD 7.64 Bn. Factors such as availability of materials and cheap labor have attracted the manufacturers towards the region, thus boosting growth of market.

Fluctuating raw material prices is a major restraining factors for growth of the global ethylene tetrafluoroethylene industry. Research and development for increasing the applications of ETFE is one of the key strategies followed by the top players in the market. Foiltec is presently testing the capabilities of attaching photovoltaics to ethylene tetrafluoroethylene panels for use as an insulating ‘nanogel’ which will enhance thermal properties of the panels.

