EU countries: conditions for cooperation with the Taliban

Kranj (AP) – Foreign ministers of EU member states have agreed on terms for limited cooperation with Islamist Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

The procedure initiated by Germany and France provides for the resumption of development aid as quickly as possible in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and movements of refugees towards Europe.

To this end, the Taliban should form a government that represents as many layers of the population as possible and allows simple aid deliveries. They are also called upon to respect human rights, the rule of law and freedom of the press, to ensure that those in need of protection leave the country and to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a country again. base for terrorist groups operating internationally.

Germany still withholds payments

“We were in full agreement that Europe must and will play a role in the Afghan crisis,” Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) commented on Friday after EU consultations. in Slovenia. In order to avoid a “humanitarian catastrophe” which is already looming for next winter, we must now act quickly. “I don’t think anyone is under any illusions that what is important to us will be 100% achieved in the next few days,” continued Maas.

The SPD politician had already announced Thursday evening to the Taliban that Germany could resume the development aid payments currently stopped for Afghanistan under certain conditions. In total, the country could thus receive around 430 million euros from the Federal Republic again this year.

EU presence planned in Kabul

EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell stressed on Friday that planned contacts with the Taliban are about “operational engagement” that could increase with behavior – not political recognition.

EU states have also agreed to coordinate their contacts with the Taliban among themselves, Borrell said. In addition, there should be a joint European Union presence in Kabul, if security conditions allow.

According to Borrell, there should be more discussions with the neighboring countries of Afghanistan on the control of refugee movements and the fight against terrorism and the trafficking of drugs and human beings. According to plans, a new political platform will be launched for this purpose.

“No one has an interest in the whole region being destabilized, in another humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and, above all, that Afghanistan again become a refuge for terrorist groups,” commented Maas.

It is still unclear whether the EU will make concrete admission commitments for Afghans who wish to flee. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) once again spoke out clearly against the project at the meeting in Slovenia. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn criticized the fact that some EU governments believed that Europe could only exist if it had as few refugees as possible. “In this situation, we must be ready to help the Afghans who are fighting for their lives,” he said. Europe must of course welcome people.