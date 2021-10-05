EU heads of state and government are seeking influence on Washington and Beijing

(Burg Brdo) What place does Europe have in view of the two rival superpowers USA and China? After Afghanistan and the submarine crisis, EU leaders met for the first time in Slovenia on Tuesday to strengthen their influence.

Anne BEADE Agence France-Presse

The 27 heads of state and government chatted late at night over dinner at Brdo Castle, not far from the capital Ljubljana, on the eve of an informal summit devoted to enlargement to include the countries of the Western Balkans.

It is “the occasion after the recent geopolitical events […] to see how we can ensure that the European Union has more influence at the international level, ”summed up the President of the European Council Charles Michel on his arrival in Slovenia, which holds the biannual EU Council Presidency.

“Be clear”

French President Emmanuel Macron, still shaken by Australia’s breach of a mega-contract to buy French submarines, which preferred to enter into a strategic partnership with the US and Britain, urged Europeans to “be clear” with themselves.

Clearly “on what we want for ourselves, for our limits, for our security”.

On the evening menu a central question: How can one work together “in good faith with the historical partners” of the EU and at the same time “increase independence and sovereignty”, he emphasized.

Before leaving for Slovenia, Macron had been able to explain himself to American Foreign Minister Antony Blinken while passing through Paris.

Within the European Union, however, the Nordic and Baltic countries urge caution and insist on maintaining transatlantic relations.

“The EU cannot close itself off”, commented the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who was quoted by the national news agency TT, and wants to “expand cooperation with both China and the USA”.

Joe Biden, who was eager to make commitments after this episode, described the EU as a “fundamental partner” in a telephone conversation on Monday with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, according to the White House.

Geopolitical upheavals

The submarine affair came a few weeks after the chaotic US Army withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, which reinvigorated thinking about European autonomy.

The creation of a European rapid reaction force of 5,000 troops has been debated for several months, and the recent Afghan fiasco has rekindled the debate by highlighting the military shortcomings of the old continent, with France having the allegations.

“The recent events are symptoms of profound geopolitical changes. In response to this, we have to develop our ability to act ”, commented the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell on Twitter.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was also present at one of her last summit meetings when difficult negotiations on a new government began in Germany.

His departure will leave the field open to other leaders like Macron, Italian Mario Draghi and Dutch Mark Rutte eager to make a name for themselves.

Energy on the menu too

With regard to China, a market coveted by powerful German industries, Merkel has worked towards rapprochement, but the investment agreement concluded between Brussels and Beijing at the end of 2020 has been suspended indefinitely due to tensions over human rights.

Another theme of the dinner, according to the French Presidency, is “the rise in energy prices”, an issue that worries several European countries such as Spain, Greece and Poland.

Faced with this outbreak, feared for its social consequences, the European Commission should propose short-term solutions next week, with a more in-depth discussion at the EU summit on October 21-22.

On the sidelines of the meeting, opponents of the COVID-19 vaccination made their voices: Several thousand people gathered in the center of Ljubljana, the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.