EU makes little progress on migration policy

Brussels (dpa) – Pressure on Belarus, smugglers and employers who employ black workers: in blocked migration policy, European Commission focuses on stronger action against irregular migration.

A year after the authority presented its proposals for reforming asylum and migration policy, negotiations between EU states have made little progress. There is still a dispute over whether and how those seeking protection are distributed among EU countries.

The asylum and migration pact of September 2020 should be a new start. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen recently admitted that “only painfully slow progress has been made”.

There are enough challenges that could be solved by the New Deal, as Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday. It’s ironic that everything you need is at your fingertips with the Commission’s 2020 proposals – and it remains out of reach. “It’s like having a parachute handy, but you decide to try it out for yourself.”

The European Commission launched a new attempt on Wednesday. In doing so, it focused above all on combating irregular migration and the organized exploitation of people seeking protection.

Hybrid threat from Belarus – visa restriction in the future

The number of border crossings attempts between Belarus and EU countries Poland, Lithuania and Latvia has skyrocketed. The European Commission and several EU states see a “hybrid attack” by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. They accuse him of bringing refugees to the EU border in an organized manner.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson described the process as follows: Migrants who could pay 10,000 euros would be invited and initially accommodated in hotels before being brought to the EU border. If EU states do not let them enter the country, Belarus will block their way home – and they will be trapped. It is also an opportunity for Lukashenko, who has been hit by the EU economic sanctions, to make money. He was in despair and he had to respond firmly.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have already strengthened their border guards. Several migrants have already died in the swampy border area between Poland and Belarus. Warsaw wants to extend the state of emergency for 60 days over a three-kilometer-wide strip along the border with Belarus. Journalists and assistants are not allowed. Johansson wants to go to Warsaw on Thursday and has questions about that as well, as she said.

In order to increase the pressure on Belarus, the European Commission has now proposed to partially suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Belarus. Members of national and regional governments and parliaments as well as Belarusian courts are said to be affected. They face more paperwork and higher costs if EU states approve the proposal. Ordinary citizens should have no disadvantage.

Combat migrant smuggling more effectively

According to the EU police authority Europol, more than 90 percent of migrants who enter the EU irregularly are helped by smugglers. Many people die on their way to the EU. In an action plan, the European Commission lists what must be done against trafficking in human beings by 2025: Among other things, cooperation with third countries must be extended. In addition, the procedure against the instrumentalization of migrants by state actors should be extended – see Belarus. This could relate, for example, to visa issuance, trade issues or development assistance.

Ending undeclared work

“One of the pull factors for irregular migration is the possibility of getting a job on the EU black market,” Johansson said. There are particularly many people illegally employed in construction, agriculture or the cleaning industry. Many workers do not receive reasonable wages and working conditions are inadequate. All this must be avoided by the EU directive on “minimum standards of sanctions and measures against employers who employ illegally staying third country nationals”.

But it won’t be implemented consistently, Johansson said. The fines that companies should pay for illegal employment vary widely. Businesses should also be inspected more frequently. “I would like to see more standardization here.” On 29 pages, the European Commission explained how things could get better: among other things, the responsible authorities of EU states should exchange more information, positive examples should be shared and the implementation of the EU directive should be watched more closely.

The current migration situation

The EU is a long way from the massive influx of refugees in 2015 and 2016. After the numbers fell during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, there are again more arrivals, according to a new management report from the Commission European. The largest increase (81 percent) occurred via the route from the central Mediterranean to Italy. The Canary Islands and Cyprus, which belong to Spain, also recorded a big plus. According to the European Commission, the initially feared flight to Europe after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan has not materialized. However, EU states must prepare for possible migratory movements and security risks.