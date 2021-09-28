EU warns China about human rights as “key element”

(Brussels) China’s commitment to human rights issues is “a key element” for a good bilateral relationship with the European Union, warned the EU foreign minister at the meeting on Tuesday in an interview with the Chinese foreign minister.

Josep Borrell spoke with Wang Yi via video conference as part of the “strategic dialogue” between the EU and China, a spokesman for the European official said in a statement.

Mr. Borrell “underlined the need to address human rights issues and to resume the EU-China human rights dialogue, a key element of a mature relationship”.

“He expressed the hope that the next meeting could take place before the end of the year. This will be crucial to address disagreements between the EU and China, ”the statement added.

In March, Europeans first sanctioned China for the alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, a multi-ethnic region in the north-west of the country. Beijing then returned the favor with sanctions against a dozen European personalities.

On Tuesday, the situation in Xinjiang was raised between Josep Borrell and Wang Yi, as well as in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

With regard to Taiwan, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs stressed that the European bloc “has always consistently applied its one-China policy and will continue to apply it”.

“At the same time, the EU and its member states have an interest in developing cooperation with Taiwan, an important economic partner in the region who shares the same ideas without recognizing (it) state status,” the press release continued.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to Wang Yi from afar. He had voiced concerns of the Atlantic Alliance over “the expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal” and urged Beijing to accept an arms control dialogue.

China is not viewed by NATO as an adversary, but it must “respect its international obligations and act responsibly in the international system,” stressed Stoltenberg.