Europe Aircraft Communication System Market Key Players Analysis 2020 to 2027 Covid-19 Impact| Cobham Plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Following are the Top Europe Aircraft Communication System Leading Manufacturers –

Cobham Plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The communication systems are an integral part of avionics, and the manufacturers of aerospace communication systems are investing huge amounts in development of technologically robust communication systems. The major avionics companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, and Thales Group among others are introducing latest avionics technology in order to benefit the commercial aviation sector as well as defense aviation sector. Moreover, investments are also being made to enhance the communication radios for supersonic fighter jets and advanced commercial aircrafts.

Aircraft communication system market has been segmented as follows:

Aircraft Communication System Market – By Type

VHF/UHF/HF Radios

Data Links

SATCOM

Aircraft Communication System Market – By Component

Antennas

Transponders

Transceivers

Displays & Processors

The Europe Aircraft Communication System Market report offers a close summary of the key segments within the market. The quickest & slowest growing market segments are lined during this report. This analysis report covers the expansion prospects of the market based on end-users.

