Europe All-in-one Modular data Center Market expected to grow to US$ 3,821.1 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 24.3% from the year 2020 to 2027 | Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, BLADEROOM GROUP LTD, DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Europe all-in-one modular data center market expected to grow from US$ 548.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3,821.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 24.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

One of the key driver for all-in-one modular data center is its high speed of deployment. The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data center are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to a traditional data center or server room installation. The all-in-one modular data center eliminate the time required for design, specifications, procurement, integration of disparate components, and others. The speed of deployment depends on the standardization of all-in-one modular data center. The more standardized the data center, the more likely it is to be a stocked item. As the kW capacity of data center increases, it is less likely to be stocked item and higher carrying cost. However, all-in-one data center are always faster to deploy compared to a traditional data center.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Customized Container Types

Standard 20 ft. Container Module

Standard 40 ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container Module

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by End-User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

OTT

Government

Healthcare

Others

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Country

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

BLADEROOM GROUP LTD

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Flexenclosure AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market.

