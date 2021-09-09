Europe Alumina Ceramics Market Growth Analysis Till 2027 | Expert Research Guide: Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Top to Bottom Analysis Till 2027

The alumina ceramic market in Europe was valued at US$ 911.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,130.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The alumina ceramic market in Europe was valued at US$ 911.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,130.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Alumina ceramics is the most advanced engineering ceramics, providing outstanding electrical insulation properties, combined with high hardness and good wear resistance, but with relatively low strength and fracture strength. Alumina Ceramics are usually white but can also be pink (88 percent alumina) or brown (96 percent Alumina). High-purity alumina ceramics are ideal for environments where wear resistance and corrosive substances are necessary. Alumina ceramic has superior thermal stability, which means that it is commonly used in areas where high-temperature tolerance is important. Alumina ceramic is a material of choice for the alumina wear components. Proven wear and a heat resistance of alumina wear parts make them suitable for the manufacture of wear-resistant components. Further, alumina has gained significant attention and has traditionally been well recognized as biomaterials for dental and medical applications. Alumina ceramic is widely used in orthopedic, endoscopic, craniomaxillofacial, neurological, trauma, surgical, and general hospital equipment. Surgical cases, containers, trays and kits, and other aluminum devices are superior to stainless steel or plastic alternatives.

Major key players covered in this report:

Ceramtec

Dynamic Ceramic

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint Gobain S.A.

