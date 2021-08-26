Europe Antenna Market Report 2021: Top Players Countries Type and Application Regional Forecast To 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Europe Antenna Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Europe Antenna Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Europe Antenna Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Europe antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 9,311.62 million by 2027. Growing penetration of the internet services and demand for high content data transfer drives the growth of market.

This antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe Antenna Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of antenna type, the antenna market is segmented into internal and external. In 2020, increasing demand for the external for rural are development application is augmenting the segment growth in Europe. In addition, businesses are transforming the operations with digital technology and to support this market player are offering the flexible mounting external antenna suitable for wide range of application with enriched quality.

On the basis of frequency range, the antenna market is segmented into high, very high and ultra-high. In 2020, very high segment is dominating the market as advancement in the antennas installation such as higher ground for maximum coverage increased demand for the demand for the ultra-high as they offer enhanced connectivity.

On the basis of technology, the antenna market is segmented into MIMO (multiple input multiple output), MISO (multiple input single output), SIMO (single input multiple output) and SISO (single-input single-output). In 2020, MIMO (multiple input multiple output), segment is dominating the market due to the rising penetration of the internet service in Europe and increased high content data generation through social media platform is augmenting the MIMO (multiple input multiple output) segment growth.

On the basis of application, the antenna market is segmented into Wi-Fi systems, cellular systems, wimax, radar and others. In 2020, cellular systems are dominating the market as it is majorly adopted by the telecommunication industry to offer better network coverage for customers presents in rural and urban areas.

On the basis of end use sector, the antenna market is segmented into automotive, 5G, IoT, health/medical, networking/communications, consumer electronics, military/defense, industrial and others. In 2020, networking/communications segment is dominating the market due to the increasing count of the internet users and connection in European countries is creating major demand for the faster networks service to achieve high speed internet service which helping the networking/communications to dominate the market.

The countries covered in antenna market report Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe.

Germany accounted largest market share as this country have large number of manufacturing facilities.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe Antenna Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are TE Connectivity, Ficosa Internacional SA, Abracon, DENSO CORPORATION, Pulse Electronics (A subsidiary of YAGEO Corp.), Molex, Laird Connectivity, Antenova Ltd., Johanson Technology, Linx Technologies, Tallysman, PCTEL, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Yokowo co., ltd., AVX Antenna, Inc., Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD, HARMAN International (A Subsidiary of SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.), INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Airgain, Inc., SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, PulseLarsen Electronics (A Business Unit of Pulse Electronics), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. and CommScope, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments, expansion and other strategies are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of antenna market.

For instance,

In August, 2020, PCTEL and Welotec joined hands for a distributor agreement in Europe. According to the agreement Welotec is an authorized distributor of antenna and test and measurement solutions of PCTEL in Europe and Middle East which helped to increase the customer base and geographic presence.

In October, 2018, Continental AG acquired vehicle antennas manufacturer company, Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The Kathrein Automotive GmbH is subsidiary of Kathrein SE and helping to enhace presence in China, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico and the U.S.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the antenna market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for antenna market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Europe Antenna Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Europe Antenna Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Europe Antenna Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Europe Antenna Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Europe Antenna Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Europe Antenna Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Europe Antenna Market?

