Europe Aromatherapy Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2028

Aromatherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,590.60 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing trend of essential oils adoption will help in driving the growth of the aromatherapy market.

Aromatherapy Market Scope

The Aromatherapy Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of medical aromatherapy market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into consumables, equipment. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, and aerial diffusion. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin & hair care, and cold & cough. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home use, spa & wellness centers, hospitals & clinics, and yoga & meditation centers. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into DTC, retail, E-commerce, and B2B.

Aromatherapy market is described as trade of essential oils, which helps people to recover from cold, flu, physiological problems, pains and scars. These essentials oils are organic fragrances extracted naturally from plant and flowers. Some of the examples are tulsi oil, rosemary oils which helps in therapeutic practices.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Young Living Essential Oils

dōTERRA

MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

Edens Garden

Frontier Co-op.

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS

Starwest Botanicals

Hopewell Essential Oils

North American Herb and Spice

Nu Skin

Air Aroma

