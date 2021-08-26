Europe At Home Testing Kits Market Current Trends, Size, Share and Growth Until the End of 2028

Europe At Home Testing Kits Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The at-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 2,190.87 million by 2028. Increasing health awareness among people is helping the at-home testing kits market to grow at significant rate.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Abbott

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Rapikit

BTNX INC.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

PRIMA Lab SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Bionime Corporation

SA Scientific

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Access Control Industry Insights

5.1 Industry segmentation

5.2 Industry landscape

5.3 Vendor matrix

5.4 Technological and innovation landscape

6. Access Control Market, By Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Market & Forecast

6.3 Volume & Forecast

6.4 Western Europe

6.5 Japan

6.6 China

6.7 Other Countries

7. Method / Technology

7.1 Traditional Microbiology

7.2 Market & Forecast

7.3 Volume & Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Immunodiagnostics

8.Company Profile

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Data

8.3 Product Landscape

8.4 Strategic Outlook

8.5 SWOT Analysis

A portion of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

– Philosophy and Scope

– Chief Summary

– Access Control Industry Insights

– Access Control Market, By Region

– Organization Profile

Europe At-home Testing Kits Market Scope and Market Size

The at-home testing kits market is segmented on the basis of test type, type, age, sample type, usage and distribution channels. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, diabetes, infectious diseases, glucose tests, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and other test types. In 2021, glucose tests segment augment the at-home testing kits market due to the increasing awareness of people towards staying healthy.

On the basis of type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream, test panel, dip card and other form types. In 2021, cassette segment dominates the overall at-home testing kits market as people are adopting self-tests to verify their health conditions at a convenience of home at low costs.

On the basis of age, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric. In 2021, adult segment holds the maximum at-home testing kits market share as self-testing is very convenient, economical and it provides privacy to the person.

On the basis of sample type, the at-home testing kits market has been segmented into urine, blood, saliva and other sample types. In 2021, urine segment dominates the at-home testing kits market as increasing the testing capacity and favourable government policies for self-tests are driving the segment growth.

On the basis of usage, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment augments the at-home testing kits market due to the high prevalence of HIV which has fuelled the adoption of HIV self-test kits.

On the basis of distribution channels, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug store, supermarket/hypermarket and online pharmacies. In 2021, retail pharmacies segment holds the strong share in at-home testing kits market due to the favourable government initiatives to increase awareness among people.

