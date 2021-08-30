Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Automated guided vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,718.88 million by 2028.

This automated guided vehicle market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe Automated guided vehicle Market Scope and Market Size

Automated guided vehicle market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, navigation technology, battery type, application and industry.

On the basis of type, the automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into unit load carriers, forklift trucks, tow vehicles, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles and others. In 2021, tow vehicles segment accounted for the largest market share in the automated guided vehicle market due to an increase in the utilization of tow vehicles in factories and warehouses for loading material with greater efficiency and with higher productivity.

On the basis of navigation technology, the automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into laser guidance, magnetic guidance, vision guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance and others. In 2021, magnetic guidance segment dominates the market with largest market share owing to several factors including ease of removal and relocation if the course needs to change, less expensive and others.

On the basis of battery type, the automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into lead, nickel based, lithium ion and others. In 2021, lead segment augments the market with the maximum market share due to its less cost and economical nature. Moreover, increase in the usage of lead batteries in AGV by varied manufacturers is also one of the factors which help this segment to dominate in the market.

On the basis of application, the automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into handling raw materials, work in process movement, pallet handling, final product handling, trailor loading, roll handling, container handling and others. In 2021, work in process movement accounts for the largest market share in the automated guided vehicle market due to the growing requirement for continuous movement of goods during the manufacturing process in each industry.

On the basis of industry, the automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into logistics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, paper & printing, tobacco, retail, chemical and others. In 2021, manufacturing segment dominates the market with the largest market share due to the continuous need for organizing material handling equipment in regards to picking orders, storing goods, moving or transfer of raw material and goods and relocation of product and stock.

The countries covered in automated guided vehicle market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe.

Germany is dominating the European region for automated guided vehicle market due to the high investment made by companies for development of more advanced technologies in order to increase the automation in the region.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Dematic (A Subsidiary of KION GROUP AG), DF Automation & Robotics Sdn Bhd, E&K Automation GmbH, Daifuku Co., Ltd., JBT, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Seegrid Corporation, Fritz SCHÄFER GmbH & Co KG, Eckhart, Kollmorgen (A subsidiary of Danaher), System Logistics S.p.A. (A subsidiary of Krones AG), SCAGLIA INDEVA s.p.a., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Konecranes, Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co.,Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Scott and Oceaneering International, Inc., among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of automated guided vehicle market.

In February 2018, Murata Machinery, Ltd. announced the acquisition of AGVE AB, a Sweden based automated guided vehicle manufacturing company. The acquisition has helped the company in developing joint solution and products through the technical expertise of AGVE. The company aimed at catering a larger customer base through the surging demand of automated material handling equipment.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for automated guided vehicle through expanded range of size.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Europe Automated Guided Vehicle Market?

