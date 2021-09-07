Europe Barcode Software Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 7.2% Through 2028 |DENSO ADC, Honeywell International, Inc., NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation and more

Europe Barcode Software Market Will Reach at a CAGR of 7.2% Through 2028 |DENSO ADC, Honeywell International, Inc., NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation and more

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Barcode Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Barcode Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The barcode software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 136.12 million in 2019 to US$ 236.04 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Barcode Software Market – Company Profiles

Bluebird Inc.

CVISION Technologies

Datalogic S.P.A.

DENSO ADC

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Various enterprises are offering software development kits (SDKs) that are highly efficient and advanced. The SDKs offered by the providers in the market helps in transforming smartphones, tablets and other wearable devices into enterprise-grade scanners. A few of the common capability features of such SDKs include barcode scanning, augmented reality, text recognition, and ID scanning. For instance, Scandit offers SDKs on native mobile apps, featuring capabilities such as high-performance barcode scanning, text recognition, and augmented reality (AR). It provides accurate barcode scanning software that supports ~20,000 mobile device types and all key barcode types. Since the processing happens on the device rather than on cloud, it increases the overall speed and data security. Similarly, Zebra Technologies Corporation offers Scanner SDKs that help in easy creation of fully featured application. The SDKs offered by these vendors’ capture and optimized images and control the entire process of data collection. SDKs are compatible with all type of operating system (OS), including Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux.

Europe Barcode Software Market – By Application

Package Tracking

Employee Attendance and Time Tracking

Asset Management

Others

Europe Barcode Software Market – By End-User

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Europe Barcode Software Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Barcode Software market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Barcode Software market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Barcode Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Barcode Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Barcode Software market.

