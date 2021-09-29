Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the europe bio-degradable plastic market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during (2021-2026).

Bio-degradable plastics or bioplastics are designed to be decomposed upon exposure to microorganisms into water, carbon dioxide, and biomass under specific conditions. They are primarily produced using all-natural plant- or animal-based raw materials, such as orange peels, soybeans, switchgrass, etc. Some of the different types of bio-degradable plastics like Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), etc., help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, lower manufacturing costs, and minimize waste production levels. As a result, bio-degradable plastics are widely used across various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal and home care, textile, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Bio-degradable Plastic Market Trends:

Increasing consumer concerns towards the detrimental impact of synthetic plastics on the environment are primarily driving the demand for bio-degradable plastics in Europe. Additionally, the changing preferences from single-use plastic towards recyclable and eco-friendly alternatives that reduce carbon footprints, are also propelling the Europe bio-degradable plastics market. This is further supported by implementation of stringent regulations by the European Commission against single-use plastics. Besides this, the continuous replacement of conventional plastics with bio-degradable boxes, cups, plates, etc., in the foodservice sector is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging e-commerce industry is increasingly adopting bioplastic packaging solutions to support ecological sustainability and reduce landfills. In the coming years, continuous technological innovations and extensive R&D activities aimed at enhancing the durability and heat-resistance of bioplastics will continue to drive market growth across the region.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-bio-degradable-plastic-market/requestsample

Europe Bio-degradable Plastic Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

API SpA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics (Biome Technologies plc), FKuR Kunstatoff GmbH, Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Natureworks LLC (Cargill Incorporated), Novamont S.p.A, Plantic (Kuraray Co., Ltd) and Toray Industries Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

PBAT

Bio-Degradable Polyesters

PBS

PHA

PLA

Starch Based

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Home Care

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2ToS0yd

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Microporous Insulation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microporous-insulation-mark



Europe Biostimulants Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-biostimulants-market



Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/zeolite-molecular-sieve-market



Europe Caustic Potash Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-caustic-potash-market



Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-crop-protection-chemicals-market

Europe Barium Carbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-barium-carbonate-market



Denim Finishing Agents Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/denim-finishing-agents-market



GCC Aluminium Powder Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-aluminium-powder-market



Japan Aluminium Powder Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-aluminium-powder-market



Natural Rubber Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-rubber-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800