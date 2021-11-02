Europe Biomedical Sensors Market Rising Demand, Future Opportunities and Overview with Key Players Analog Devices, Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic

According to a new market research report ““Europe Biomedical Sensors Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The Europe biomedical sensors market is expected to reach US$ 4,407.9 million in 2027 from US$ 2,552.4 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020-2027.

Sensors are small, tiny, and often intelligent devices that are used to measure physical variables like temperature, humidity, gas, velocity, flow rate, pressure, light, electric fields, and so on. In medicine and biotechnology, biomedical sensors are used to detect specific biological, chemical, or physical processes, which then transmit or report the monitored data. These sensors can also be components in systems that process clinical samples, such as increasingly common lab-on-a-chip devices. Miniaturized biomedical sensors are used for measuring muscle displacement, blood pressure, core body temperature, blood flow, cerebrospinal fluid pressure, and bone growth velocity. With more and more people adopting home healthcare services, the demand for medical instruments that employ biomedical sensors is growing rapidly.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Analog Devices, Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Sensirion AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V

General Electric Company

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working

