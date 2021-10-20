Europe Cannabis Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation

The Europe cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 36,997.1 million by 2027 from US$ 3,498.1 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 29.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Cannabis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Cannabis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Cannabis Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012981

Major key players covered in this report:

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

The use of cannabis in the medical industry has grown significantly in recent years. It is used to make drug that is obtained from Indian hemp plants named cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. There are different forms of cannabis available such as marijuana, hashish and hash oil. Cannabis is used for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful to help conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy and asthma.

Europe Cannabis Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Others

By Application

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Order a Copy of this Europe Cannabis Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012981

The research on the Europe Cannabis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Cannabis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/