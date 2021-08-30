Europe Educational Robot Market Growth Analysis Till 2028 |Aisoy Robotics, Lego System A/S, PAL Robotics, Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., etc.

The educational robot market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 248.12 million in 2021 to US$ 927.73 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Educational Robot Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Educational Robot market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Rising demand for robots for learning language, The humanoid robots are identical to the human features and interacts with social tools and the environment. Human-Robot-Interaction has gained considerable attention at research centers and educational institutes. The robots are not just powerful tool for STEM education but has also been used across various countries for developing communication skills among children as these robots can be integrated with various languages. With the innovative teaching methods and the increasing adoption of humanoid robots across the primary to higher education, vendors have a huge opportunity for humanoid robots during the forecast period. This is bolstering the growth of the educational robot market.

Company Profiles

Aisoy Robotics

Lego System A/S

PAL Robotics

Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Educational Robot market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Educational Robot market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Educational Robot market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Educational Robot market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Educational Robot market.

