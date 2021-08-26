Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2028 With Top Companies Like BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe electric vehicle actuator market is expected to grow from US$ 135.02 million in 2020 to US$ 260.41 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 % from 2021 to 2028.

The European region comprises several economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The western part of Europe is known for its better living standards, with people displaying a higher income level. In 2019, the automotive industry contributed 7% to the GDP of the region. The automotive sector supports the economy’s growth by assisting the supply chain that results in the creation of a diversified array of business opportunities and services. The automotive manufacturers have production plants in 27 countries and 304 vehicle assembly plants across the region. In 2019, 4,371,499 units of commercial and passenger vehicles were manufactured in the region. The growing production of commercial and passenger vehicles is likely to surge the demand for automotive actuators. Recently, the automotive industry is witnessing massive growth in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. The car manufacturers are focusing on establishing their modern production and state-of-the-art sites in CEE countries. The CEE region has come over Western European countries due to the rising competitive advantage. Owing to the increased economic, political, and development consolidation, the region has attracted investors, as they consider the region as one joined-up sourcing, manufacturing, as well as a logistics hub. Almost each of the OEM’s and the major automotive suppliers, such as Porsche, Audi, Dacia, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, Kia, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and Hyundai, have established their presence in the region. Owing to the presence of developed and innovative supply chain environment, CEE offers some of the best environments for the automotive industry across the world. Therefore, the mounting automotive sector in the CEE region supports the development of the electric vehicle actuator market, as the requirement of actuators is directly associated with vehicle production.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hitachi, Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

The research on the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market.

