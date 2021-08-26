Europe Electronic Power Steering Market Advancements with 3.2% of CAGR by 2027 – HYUNDAI MOBIS, JTEKT Corporation, Mando Corporation

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Electronic Power Steering Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Electronic Power Steering market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The electronic power steering market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,256.23 million in 2019 to US$ 12387.43 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The integration of IoT in the cars is the next big digital development that persists in the automotive industry. This fact will result in bringing another revolution via the introduction of autonomous vehicles. The self-driving cars/autonomous vehicles that integrates an EPS system to further boost the driving experience of the driver. The quick development of connected cars offers opportunities to both the automotive industry and tech companies. The factor described above of autonomous vehicles is projected to contribute towards the use of EPS in the vehicles. Furthermore, the growing middle-class income group, especially in several fast-growing economies, also has impacted the market growth and provide various profitable business opportunities for the market players.

Major key players covered in this report:

HYUNDAI MOBIS

JTEKT Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHOWA CORPORATION

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Electronic Power Steering market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Electronic Power Steering market segments and regions.

Europe Electronic Power Steering Market Segmentation

Europe Electronic Power Steering Market – By Type

Column Assisted Electronic Power Steering(C-EPS)

Pinion Assisted Electronic Power Steering (P-EPS)

Rack Assisted Power Steering System (R-EPS)

Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Europe Electronic Power Steering Market – By Application

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

The research on the Europe Electronic Power Steering market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Electronic Power Steering market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Electronic Power Steering market.

