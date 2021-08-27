Europe EV Powertrain  Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2027 With Top Companies Like Continental AG Cummins Inc. Dana Limited Magna International Mahle GmbH Maxim Integrated

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe EV Powertrain Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe EV Powertrain market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027.

The EV powertrain market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 5.27 Bn in 2018 to US$ 13.37 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid rate over the years across the globe. Over the past years, cars have witnessed significant technological advancements, especially in the development of alternative technologies. The technologies, such as electric drive systems, are likely to hold a major share in the automotive sector. The engines are undergoing evolution, with new fuel economy and emission standards. Furthermore, the electrification of vehicles has been considered an advancement of automotive technology.

Major key players covered in this report:

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Dana Limited

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Maxim Integrated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Elxsi

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe EV Powertrain market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe EV Powertrain market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe EV Powertrain market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe EV Powertrain market segments and regions.

Europe EV Powertrain Market – Segmentation

Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Series Hybrid Powertrain Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Europe EV Powertrain Market – By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The research on the Europe EV Powertrain market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe EV Powertrain market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe EV Powertrain market

