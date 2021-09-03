Europe Food Safety Testing Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| TÜV SÜD, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Bureau Veritas

The food safety testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,522,053.27 Thousand by 2027. The rising awareness about the food safety in food and beverages sector is helping the food safety testing market to grow in the region.

The study and estimations of this Europe Food Safety Testing Market report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. This report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This market report also puts light on historic data, present market trends, future products environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry

Some of the Top companies influencing this market include: TÜV SÜD, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Bureau Veritas, Mérieux NutriSciences, ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, Cotecna Inspection SA, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc, NSF International, NEOGEN CORPORATION, SGS SA and TÜV NORD GROUP among other domestic players.

Food testing and analysis is an essential part of the food safety to assure that the food is safe to consume. This includes nourishment of the network of food testing laboratories, assuring the quality of food testing, investment in human resources and carrying out surveillance activities and educating the consumers. In Europe, the manufacturers of food products may increase due to high population and demand which will ultimately demand for testing services.

Conducts Overall EUROPE FOOD SAFETY TESTING Market Segmentation:

By Testing Type (Allergen Testing, Pathogens Testing, Heavy Metals Testing, Nutritional Labeling, GMO Testing, Pesticides Testing, Mycotoxins Testing, Organic Contaminants Testing, Others),

Technology (Culture Media, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Flow Cytometry, Microarrays, Others),

Food Categories (Meat & Meat Products, Egg & Poultry Products, Fish and Seafood, Bakery Products, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Tea & Coffee, Herbs & Spices, Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Honey, Nuts and Dried Fruits, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Tobacco and Others)

Regions covered in the Europe Food Safety Testing market report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Table of Contents Covered In This Europe Food Safety Testing Market Report:

1 List of Tables and Figures

2 Introductions

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

5 Global Europe Food Safety Testing Market and Key Industry Dynamics

6 Europe Food Safety Testing Market Overview, Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Europe Food Safety Testing Market Analysis By Solutions

8 Global Europe Food Safety Testing Market Analysis By Services

9 Global Europe Food Safety Testing Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

10 Global Europe Food Safety Testing Market Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Europe Food Safety Testing Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

