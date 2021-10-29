Europe Food Service Packaging Market to hit US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027 – By Top Key Players Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith PLC

The Europe food service packaging market is accounted to US$ 13,178.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027.

The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Amcor plc

• Ball Corporation

• Berry Global, Inc.

• Dow Inc.

• DS Smith PLC

• Huhtamäki Oyj.

• Reynolds Group Holding

• Sealed Air Corporation

• WestRock Company

EUROPE FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Food Service Packaging market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Food Service Packaging market segments and regions.

