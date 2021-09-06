Europe Footwear Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Footwear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe footwear market is currently witnessing moderate growth in 2020. Footwear is a protective foot covering usually made of leather, rubber, wood, plastic, jute, etc. It is worn to provide protection and comfort to the feet. Footwear also makes locomotion easier and helps in preventing injuries due to the adversities of the environment. Over the years, the style and quality of footwear have evolved, with changing aesthetics and fashion trends. Nowadays, consumers prefer footwear with advanced technical fabrications or those that offer maximum comfort while adhering to the ongoing style trends.
Significant rise in the economic conditions and improving purchasing power of consumers are primarily driving the footwear market in Europe. This is further contributing to the growing inclination of European consumers towards high-end and premium footwear ranges. Besides this, the rising influence of fashion is leading to the escalating demand for fashionable footwear that brings out consumer’s individuality. Moreover, advancing technologies are also prompting consumers to buy products that blend fashion with comfort and can be customizable. Additionally, the growing availability of footwear varieties with diverse options in color, design, price, etc., for different consumer needs and purchasing abilities is further bolstering the demand. In line with this, the increasing number of prominent footwear manufacturers in the region is expected to further catalyze the footwear market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Non-Athletic Footwear
- Athletic Footwear
Breakup by Material:
- Rubber
- Leather
- Plastic
- Fabric
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Footwear Specialists
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Clothing Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
Breakup by Pricing:
- Premium
- Mass
Breakup by End User:
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
