Europe Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021 Growing Opportunity and Competitive landscape – bioMérieux SA , Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market

Europe gastric cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 371.76 million by 2028 from USD 228.01 million in 2020. The rising incidence of diabetes and growth of novel technological advancements for gastric cancer diagnostics assay are likely to be the major drivers which propel the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Stomach cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the stomach and spreads throughout the body. The stomach is a muscular pouch that lies immediately below your ribs in the upper part of your abdomen. Your stomach takes in and holds the food you eat before breaking it down and digesting it. Stomach cancer, commonly referred to as gastric cancer, can occur in any section of the stomach. Stomach cancers develop in the major section of the stomach in most parts of the world (stomach body). Various diagnostic tests used for diagnosis of cancer include prescreening tests, biopsy, biomarkers, imaging tests, PET/CT scan and ultrasound among others.

The major companies which are dealing in the gastric cancer diagnostics are:

bioMérieux SA Myriad Genetics, Inc Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Agilent Technologies, Inc Endofotonics Pte Ltd Biohit Oyj, BIOCEPT, INC FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC DiaSorin S.p.A

Europe Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product Type

(Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Services), Diagnostics Type (Gastric (Pre) Cancer Screening Tests/Physical Exam, Confirmatory Tests), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric and Geriatrics),

Type

(Intestinal Or Diffuse Adenocarcinoma, Carcinoid Tumor, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor [GIST], Gastric Lymphoma and Others), Stage (Stage 0, Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and Stage IV), Gender (Male and Female), Sample Type (Blood, Tissue, Urine, and Stool)

End Users

(Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Oncology Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales)

Country

(Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Ireland, Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Increase in incidence of gastrointestinal tumors, lymphoma, and adenocarcinoma, Rise in alcohol consumptions and surge in smoking, increase in the geriatric population, strategic initiatives by key market players, recent advances in gastric cancer diagnostics is driving the market growth. However, high cost of testing and lack of sufficient financial support from health insurance policies is hampering the market growth. On the contrary, rising healthcare expenditure, adoption of automated systems, increased research and development on cancer diagnostics. Furthermore, stringent regulations and policies for approving the complicated nature of radiation devices and limitations of radiation tests.

The gastric cancer diagnostics market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the gastric cancer diagnostics market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

On the basis of type, the gastric cancer diagnostics market is segmented into intestinal or diffuse adenocarcinoma, carcinoid tumor, gastrointestinal stromal tumor [GIST], gastric lymphoma and others. In 2021, the intestinal or diffuse adenocarcinoma segment is expected to dominate the gastric cancer diagnostics market because of increase in prevalence of intestinal or diffuse adenocarcinoma type of stomach cancer.

On the basis of stage, the gastric cancer diagnostics market is segmented into Stage 0, Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and Stage IV. In 2021, the stage I segment is expected to dominate the gastric cancer diagnostics market because maximum number of confirmatory tests performed for stage I to diagnose stomach cancer at early stage.

On the basis of gender, the gastric cancer diagnostics market is segmented into male and female. In 2021, the male segment is expected to dominate the gastric cancer diagnostics market because men are more often to develop stomach cancer than female.

On the basis of sample type, the gastric cancer diagnostics market is segmented into blood, tissue, urine, and stool. In 2021, the stool segment is expected to dominate the gastric cancer diagnostics market because most of the diagnostics tests performed of stool sample as well as availability of stool diagnostic products provided with the companies.

On the basis of end users, the gastric cancer diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, cancer research institutes, oncology specialty clinics and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the gastric cancer diagnostics market due to large number of diagnostics tests for stomach cancer have been performed in the hospitals ly.

On the basis of distribution channel, the gastric cancer diagnostics market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2021, the direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the gastric cancer diagnostics market due to high cost of instruments hospitals prefer purchasing products in bulk quantity to reduce procurement cost.

Growing strategic activities by major market players to enhance the awareness for gastric cancer diagnostics is boosting the market growth of gastric cancer diagnostics market

The gastric cancer diagnostics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular market. Additionally, it provides the detail information regarding the market players’ strategy and their geographical presence. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

Europe Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to gastric cancer diagnostics market.