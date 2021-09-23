Europe Genetic Testing (Covid-19 Analysis) SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2028

Europe Genetic Testing market was valued at US$ 2,472.0 Mn in 2020 and it is projected to reach at US$ 4,262.4 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Major factors accounting for this growth include the increase in incidences of genetic, infectious & chronic diseases, reduction in prices of genetic sequencing, rising adoption of precision medicine diagnostic techniques. Genetic testing is defined as medical test which detect changes in proteins, genes or chromosomes. The test results are able to confirm a speculated underlying genetic condition or aid in determining an individual’s chance of developing/ passing on a genetic disorder.

The growing focus by governments of several countries, to regulate& create awareness regarding genetic tests, has successfully resulted in the faster adoption of these tests worldwide. The rise in Research & Development funding, with the strong market presence by major players in the market, has created a strong entry barrier for new entrants. The increasing innovation in product design, improvement in quality, and strong distribution partnerships are key factors to retain a competitive edge in the market.

Get Request free sample copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Europe-Genetic-Testing-Market/request-sample

Rising demands for newborn and pre-natal screening to detect congenital abnormalities, growing application of bio banking services that involve DNA testing as a crucial step for cord blood banking are further attributive for progress in this sector. Growing Physicians’ interest towards genetic testing in order to determine patient’s health at various stages of disease development is another factor anticipated to fuel demand in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The Europe Genetic Testing Market is segmented into type such as Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Newborn Screening, Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing, Prenatal Testing, and Others. On the basis of Disease, market is segmented into Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer , Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia , Huntington’s Disease, and Others. Further, market is segmented into technology such as Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing.

Also, the Europe Genetic Testing Market is segmented into various countries such as Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Qiagen, Elitech Group, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Centogene AG, Blueprint Genetics, 23andMe Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Carrier Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Newborn Screening

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing

Others

By Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease

Cancer

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Thalassemia

Huntington’s Disease

Others

By Technology

Cytogenetic Testing

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

Browse full Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Europe-Genetic-Testing-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com