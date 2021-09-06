Europe Green Packaging Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Industry Scope by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Green Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the europe green packaging market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expected to continue its moderate growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Green packaging represents a sustainable packaging solution that utilizes specialized manufacturing techniques to reduce environmental degradation. The production process of green packaging items includes the usage of various recyclable and biodegradable materials, such as bioplastics, Styrofoam, recycled paper, etc. As compared to the traditionally used synthetic packaging, green packaging offers versatility, easier disposal, better flexibility, etc. Owing to these benefits, green packaging is extensively used across several industries, such as personal care, food and beverage, healthcare, etc.

The growing environmental concerns and shifting preferences of consumers towards lighter, thinner, and eco-friendly packaging solutions are driving the green packaging market in the Europe. Additionally, the implementation of stringent government policies for reducing the use of plastics is encouraging the utilization of alternative packagings, such as aluminum foil and paper. Furthermore, the increasing use of reusable materials for packaging processed and ready-to-eat food products is also propelling the product demand. Moreover, extensive research and development activities have led to the introduction of new and innovative green packaging materials, including bio-based resins. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.

Europe Green Packaging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the europe green packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the europe green packaging market on the basis of packaging type, end use industry and country.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

