Europe Horticulture Lighting Market Will Grow healthy CAGR at 18.8% with including players Agrolux, General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Hortilux Schréder B.V, Hubbell, Inc., Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Signify N.V, etc

The horticulture lighting market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 991.1 million in 2019 to US$ 3767.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Horticulture Lighting market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Company Profiles

Agrolux

General Electric Company

Heliospectra AB

Hortilux Schréder B.V

Hubbell, Inc.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify N.V

New growth prospect due to LED lighting is expected to upswing the horticulture lighting market in Europe. Increase in requirement for an energy efficient lighting system, rise in penetration of LED as a light source, and decrease in the cost of LEDs is anticipated to accelerate the demand for LED lighting in horticulture during the forecast period. Several developments in LED technology have enabled LED lighting products to penetrate efficiently; thus, offering Europe horticulture lighting market a massive potential for growth. An average LED lasts 50,000 operating hours to 100,000 operating hours or more, which is greater than fluorescent lights. Implementation of LED lighting in horticultural lighting solutions plays a crucial role in high-tech farming. Increase in demand of LED lighting as well as several developments in LED technology ultimately drive the Europe horticulture lighting market.

By Technology

LED Lights

High Intensity Discharge Lights

Fluorescent Lamps

By Application

Greenhouses

Vertical Farming

Indoor Farming

By Cultivation

Fruits and Vegetables

Floriculture

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Horticulture Lighting market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Horticulture Lighting market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Horticulture Lighting market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Horticulture Lighting market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Horticulture Lighting market.

