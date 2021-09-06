Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market Price Trends Analysis 2020, Growth And Forecast By 2025

Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe hydrogen peroxide market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward by IMARC group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) refers to a clear, pale blue liquid chemical compound of hydrogen and oxygen. It is an unstable compound due to its decomposition to oxygen and water in an exothermic reaction, thereby is stored in a weak acid solution with stabilizers. Hydrogen peroxide is widely used as an antiseptic for burns and minor cuts. Furthermore, it is also utilized as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. Hydrogen peroxide further finds several applications across the textile, electronics, food and beverage, and personal care industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

In Europe, hydrogen peroxide is widely utilized in the cosmetic and personal care industry as a bleaching agent in formulations for hair, skin, nail hardening, and oral products. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector also catalyzes the demand for H2O2, as it is used in treating cuts, burns, and wounds along with maintaining proper hygiene. Additionally, the introduction of several government initiatives to promote the usage of hydrogen peroxide in water treatment and pollution control applications is also bolstering the market growth in the region. Moreover, a substantial increase in the demand for recycled paper in Europe further augments the utilization of hydrogen peroxide in the paper and pulp industry. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe has spurred the need for hydrogen peroxide due to its antibacterial properties that prevent the spread of coronavirus infection by disinfecting the surroundings.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

  • Chemical Synthesis
  • Bleaching
  • Disinfectant
  • Cleaning and Etching
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Food and Beverages
  • Water Treatment
  • Textiles and Laundry
  • Oil and Gas
  • Healthcare
  • Electronics
  • Others

Breakup by Country:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance
  • Market Outlook
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Competitive Structure
  • Profiles of Key Players

