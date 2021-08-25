Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Europe industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,630.90 million by 2027. Growing adoption of data analytics methods is one the prominent factors that drives the growth of the market.

Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement & Operational Maintenance Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of services type, the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is segmented into industrial operational maintenance and industrial operational improvement. In 2020, industrial operational maintenance is dominating the market as European companies are facing major shortage skilled resources. In addition, a high maintenance cost of full time employees to carry out maintenance is helping the market to grow.

On the basis of application, the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), electric motors & drives, valves & actuators, distributed control system (DCS), human-machine interface (HMI), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety system and others. In 2020, electric motors and drives segment is dominating the industrial maintenance services market as to maintain the adequate level of power for machinery and to make them operational electric motors plays major role in manufacturing facilities. Electric motors and drives provide power for the machines to perform a task with sufficient energy and pressure resulting increased demand of maintenance services for drives and electric motors.

On the basis of industry, the industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market has been segmented into automotive, metals & mining, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, water and wastewater, energy & power, chemical, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, metals and mining industry is dominating the market by adopting the outsourced maintenance services for the mining sites. To meet the stringent regulatory compliance and to improve the safety of employees mining plant operators are adopting the preventive maintenance services. Rising importance of maintenance services in mining and metal industry owing to shortage of skill resource is driving the market growth.

The countries covered in industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market report are Germany, Czech Republic, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Denmark, The Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Estonia, Sweden, Russia, Turkey, Norway, Finland and Rest of Europe.

Germany accounted largest market share as this country have large number of manufacturing facilities.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SKF Group, TietoEVRY, SGS SA, Advanced Technology Services, Inc., Quant AB, John Wood Group PLC, ICONICS, Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc, ABB, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell (A Subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc), Rohrer Beteiligungs-und Verwaltungs GmbH, PleulerIndustrie – Service KG, and Siemens among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of industrial maintenance services in operational improvement & operational maintenance market.

For instance,

In December 2018, Rockwell Automation, Inc. collaborated with Metso, an industrial machinery provider. Through this new collaboration company provided Rockwell Automation FactoryTalk cloud platform for the predictive maintenance, analytics and condition monitoring. The company enhanced their offering for the mining industry by offering services for predictive maintenance solution.

In September 2018, Siemens expanded their business in Germany market through new RX maintenance depot. The new rail service center depot is offering the maintenance service for 82 electric RXX Desiro HC multiple-unit trains. The company has increased their presence in Germany for the maintenance service market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Europe Industrial Maintenance Services in Operational Improvement and Operational Maintenance Market?

