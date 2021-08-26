Europe Manuka Honey Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Arataki Honey, Comvita, Manuka Health

The manuka honey market in Europe is expected to grow US$ 315.73 million by 2028 from US$ 195.75 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on Europe Manuka Honey Market and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Manuka Honey market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027.

As increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the demand for manuka honey in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period. Alongside honey production, exports have also grown in recent years, with Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy being the main markets in Europe. The popularity of manuka honey has increased within the region. Moreover, the higher purchasing power of the consumers and the rising preference for nutritional products has propelled the demand for manuka honey in Europe. The consumption of honey per capita per year is highest in countries of central Europe, such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where annual consumption per capita exceeds one kilogram. Manuka honey have been gaining popularity in the European regions due to the increasing demand for the nutritional rich food. The surge in the demand for high quality New Zealand Honey sourced from wild manuka plants increase the consumption of manuka honey in Europe. With the rising individual income, the consumers in Europe are focusing on buying manuka honey that satiate the consumer nutritional needs.

Major key players covered in this report:

100% Pure New Zealand Honey

Arataki Honey

Comvita

Manuka Health

Oha Honey

Midlands Holdings

Capilano Honey Ltd

Streamland

Wedderspoon Organic

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Manuka Honey market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Manuka Honey market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Europe Manuka Honey Market Segmentation:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Type

UMF 5+/MGO 83 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 10+/MGO 263 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 15+/MGO 514 mg/kg (ppm)

UMF 20+/MGO 829 mg/kg (ppm)

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

The research on the Europe Manuka Honey market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Manuka Honey market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Manuka Honey market.

