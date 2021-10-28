Europe Medical Cannabis Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of US$ 4,513.4 Mn By 2027: Business Market Insights

The Europe Medical Cannabis is expected to reach US$ 4,513.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 168.3 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 50.9% from 2019-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Medical Cannabis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Medical Cannabis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Cannabis is also known as prescription marijuana, which is used for the prevention or effects of illness. The cannabinoid (THC) is used for the prevention of certain disorders or symptoms in the wellbeing of both delta-9-tetratabinol and cannabidiol, as well as in applications like treating pain, blood pressure, memory, attention, appetite, sensory sensations or muscle issues.

Cannabis is also known with other names such as grass, pot, hash, weed, reefer, dope, herb, mull, buddha, ganja, joint, stick, buckets, cones, skunk, hydro, yarndi, smoke and hooch. Cannabis has long been used as vegetables and as juice, medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis is basically a drug that is obtained from Indian hemp plants named cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. There are different forms of cannabis available such as marijuana, hashish and Hash oil. Some species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing. Cannabis is used for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful to help conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy and asthma.

The growth of medical cannabis drugs is projected to benefit growing demand and growth in research and development activities on the medical cannabis market. In March 2017, for example, the German Parliament adopted a regulation to legalise the therapeutic use of herb to medicinalize people with medical conditions such as chronic pain, vomiting and nausea by medical practitioners. However, market growth is expected to be limited by health risks arising from the use of excessive cannabis, such as tachycardia, the risk of heart disease, especially in people with current cardiopathies or arrhythmias.

Major key players covered in this report:

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Tikun Olam

Tilray, Inc.

Cronos Group Inc.

Canvory

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Medical Cannabis market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Medical Cannabis market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Medical Cannabis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Medical Cannabis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Medical Cannabis market.

