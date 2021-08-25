Europe Medical Cannabis Market Size Status 2021: Revenue with Latest Industry Trends, Demand Growth, New Innovations and Business Share Analysis till 2028

Latest launched research document on Europe Medical Cannabis Market (Covid-19 Version) study of 350 Pages provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables. This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Medical Cannabis including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The Research Study also presents a complete assessment of the Market and highlights future trend, growth factors & drivers, leaders’ opinions, facts, and primary validated market data. This Europe Medical Cannabis market report provides detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Healthcare industry outlook.

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. For several years, it has been used medicinally and has wide range of applications in treatment of various diseases including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS and Alzheimer’s among others.

The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market. Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market

The Segments and Sub-Section of Europe Medical Cannabis Market are shown below:

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others)

By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

Tilray

Elixinol Europe Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Peace Naturals Project Inc

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (a subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)

ENDOCA

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The medical cannabis market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Europe Medical Cannabis, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Europe Medical Cannabis by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Europe Medical Cannabis Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Europe Medical Cannabis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

