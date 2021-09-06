Europe Metal Casting Market Report 2020-2025: Regional Analysis By (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Europe Metal Casting Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Metal Casting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe metal casting market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects  the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Metal casting is a process wherein a part or product from hot molten metal is formed using a hollow container. It involves the effective utilization of reliable metals, such as ductile iron, gray iron, steel, aluminum, copper, and zinc. At present, metal casting products are used to produce goods and equipment for home appliances, critical components, and automobiles across Europe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

There is a considerable rise in the demand for commercial vehicles in Europe due to the thriving industrial sector and the development of commercial operations in logistics. This represents one of the primary factors favorably influencing the growth of the market. Besides this, governing agencies of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to minimize carbon emissions. This has resulted in an escalating demand for lightweight metal casting products in the region. The market is also driven by technological advancements, such as computer-based visualization for die casters and lost foam casting to create alternative means for molding.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Process:

  • Gravity Casting
  • High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)
  • Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)
  • Sand Casting

Breakup by Material Type:

  • Aluminum
  • Cast Iron
  • Magnesium
  • Zinc
  • Others

Breakup by Components:

  • Alloy Wheel
  • Battery Housing
  • Clutch Casing
  • Cross Car Beam
  • Crank Case
  • Cylinder Head
  • Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles  (PHEV)
  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Breakup by Application:

  • Body Assemblies
  • Engine Parts
  • Transmission Parts
  • Others

Breakup by Country:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance
  • Market Outlook
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  •  Market Drivers and Success Factors
  •  SWOT Analysis
  •  Value Chain
  •  Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

