Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market To Witness Stunning Growth with a CAGR of 10.1% To Generate US$ 109.59 million by 2028 | THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Abbott |Business Market Insights

The Europe molecular quality controls market is expected to reach US$ 109.59 million by 2028 from US$ 55.76 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.
According to The Business Market Insights Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market report 2028, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
Some of the companies competing in the Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market are THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Qnostics, Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc., Zeptometrix Corporation, Microbiologics, Seracare Life Sciences
EUROPE MOLECULAR QUALITY CONTROL MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market – By Product
- Independent Controls
- Instrument Specific Controls
- PCR
- DNA Sequencing and NGS
Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market – By Analyte Type
- Single Analyte Controls
- Multi Analyte Controls
Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market – By Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Genetic Testing
- Other Applications
Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market – By End User
- Clinical Laboratories
- Hospitals
- IVD Manufacturers & Contract Research Organizations
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market – By Country
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Molecular Quality Controls Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
