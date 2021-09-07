According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Offshore Support Vessels Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe offshore support vessels market is expected to exhibit steady growth during 2021-2026. Offshore support vessels refer to the marine infrastructures used for carrying goods, resources, and equipment during subsea exploration and construction activities. These support vessels majorly include diving support, crane, pipe laying vessels, seismic survey ships, and platform supply vessels (PSVs). They are used for locating and examining oil and gas-bearing fields, towing or positioning rigs/platforms, supplying maintenance facilities, etc. Offshore support vessels also comprise of powerful small-sized boats that aid in emergencies at offshore installations. They also provide other services, including transportation, anchor management, platform support, etc.

Growing offshore exploratory activities in the oil and gas industry are primarily driving the European market. Furthermore, the rising demand for PSVs during the production stage of offshore drilling has augmented the market for offshore support vessels in the region. Additionally, various technological developments in vessel manufacturing have led to the integration of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems in marine installations. Several regional manufacturers are launching digitalized vessels to automate the controlling process of propellers and thrusters. Additionally, rapid industrialization, coupled with rising investments for upgrading marine infrastructures, is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Europe offshore support vessels market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel

Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

Others

Breakup by Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

Fuel Oil

LNG

Breakup by Service Type:

Technical Services

Inspection & Survey

Crew Management

Logistics & Cargo Management

Anchor Handling & Seismic Support

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas Applications

Offshore Applications

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

