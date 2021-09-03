Europe Order Picker Machines Market 2021 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players Toyota, Kion Group, Jungheinrich etc.

The machine known as an order picker is an electric lift truck specifically designed for filling individual customer orders which require piece-part or case picking, rather than full pallets or unit loads. Order pickers are used at elevations higher than the second level of racking in a warehouse or distribution center.Global Order Picker Machines market key players include Toyota, Kion Group, Jungheinrich, etc. The top 3 players hold a share over 50%. Europe and North America are the key market, hold a share over 70%. Low level and medium level are the main segments, which cover over 90% shares. Warehouses and Factories are the main application areas, they have a share about 73%.

The prime objective of this Order Picker Machines report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Toyota, Kion Group, Jungheinrich, Crown Equipment, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Hyster-Yale, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan Industrial Vehicles, Clark Material Handling Company, EP Equipment, Komatsu, Manitou, Hangcha, TAWI

The global Order Picker Machines market was valued at 687.12 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Low Level

Medium Level

High Level

By Applications:

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

Key Indicators Analyzed:

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The Order Picker Machines Research covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further overview provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Order Picker Machines Trends: Industry key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

