Europe Patient Registry Software Market 2021: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth by 2027

The Europe patient registry software market is expected to grow from US$ 355.4 million in 2020 to US$ 820.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Patient Registry Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Patient Registry Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

A patient registry is the database that collects uniform data about a population of disease or condition, and that aids a predefined clinical or scientific. Patient registry software contains databases that are maintained through collection of secondary data related to diagnosis, procedure, or condition of patient, for noting the number of new medical devices being used or going through a new procedure. The patient registry software plays a crucial role in post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Patient Registry Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Patient Registry Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

IQVIA Inc.

Medstreaming

Open Text Corporation

LUMEDX

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dacima Software Inc

EUROPE PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Software

Standalone

Integrated

By Database

Public

Commercial

By Type of Registry

Product Registry

Disease Registry Cardiovascular Disease Registry Others

Health Service Registry

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

The research on the Europe Patient Registry Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Patient Registry Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Patient Registry Software market.

