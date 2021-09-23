Europe Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2025 interpreted by a new report|Amcor Plc, Wonderpack Group, Sonoco Products Company, Bilcare Limited.

Europe Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market was valued at US$ 7,989.0 Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach at US$ 12,949.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Blister packages are very beneficial for shielding goods due to some external factors, including moistness & pollution for long duration. Also, blister packaging is a light-sensitive material used against UV rays and it is portable in nature and can protect drugs over a long shelf life. Blister This is improved type of packaging compared with conventional packaging that includes product integrity, production, and tamper proof, compact prospect of accidental misuse, and patient compliance.

Blister packaging is the most preferred packaging solution in healthcare industry. Blister packaging of products reduces the possibility of product contamination & protects healthcare products from light, moisture, gas, and temperature. This is fuelling the demand for blister packaging in healthcare end-use sector. The market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming.

Get Request free sample @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Europe-Pharmaceutical-Blister-Packaging-Market/request-sample

Thermoforming is defined as process where rigid plastics, closed-cell foams, and other specialty materials are heated to a pliable forming temperature, formed to a specific shape in a mold, & trimmed to create a usable product.

Thermoforming holds the major revenue share of the overall pharmaceutical blister packaging market. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging & requires low initial tools and equipment costs.

Based on application, the Europe pharmaceutical blister packaging market is categorized into tablets, capsules, vital and others

Tablets has accounted for the highest market share in 2020. This is due adoption of blister packaging by capsule manufacturing companies due to several benefits associated such as requires fewer resources for packaging, occupy less retail shelf space, and offer an excellent hang-hook display.

The demand for pharmaceutical blister packaging has risen on account of the increase in demand for pharmaceutical & medical products during this crisis. Certain drugs were approved for use as an interim medicine to control COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by international regulatory organizations. The establishment of new hospitals and COVID-19 centers across the Europe has increased the demand for medicines and medical devices. These factors have been attributed to the increase in demand for blister packaging in pharmaceutical industry.

Germany, The U.K., Italy and France are top country in Europe Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market. These countries collectively accounted for more than 50% of market share in 2020. The presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and strong government initiatives are the major drivers for growth in these countries.

Emerging economies in the Europe are poised to account for much of the growth for blister packaging in the upcoming years. Growth in these countries is mainly fueled by the favorable demographics, rising household incomes, and changing lifestyles of consumers, encouraging a rising preference for on-the-go products. These factors induce changes in lifestyle that lead to greater demand for convenience in terms of packaging and use.

Recent Developments:

February 2020 – Consumer packaging company Sonoco’s Alloyd business launched an all-paper retail blister package. Named EnviroSensePaperBlister, the new packaging is an alternative to the existing thermoformed plastic blister package. Designed to be environmentally friendly, EnviroSensePaperBlister is a plastic-free package and is recyclable in the paper stream. The packaging is also available with the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Certification.

January 2020 – Amcor partnered with Moda to offer innovative packaging solutions. Amcor and Moda offer multiple innovative solutions in flexible packaging and are expected to offer new resources to help gain and further strengthen Amcor’s position in the flexible packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The Europe Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market is segmented into material type such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Paper & Paper Board, and Others, by technology such as Cold Forming, and Thermoforming. Further, market is segmented into application such as Tablets, Capsules, Drugs, Vials, Ampoules, and Others.

Also, the Europe Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market is segmented into various countries such as Germany, UK, France, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium.

Market Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Amcor Plc, Wonderpack Group, Sonoco Products Company, Bilcare Limited, Honeywell International Inc, West Rock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Tekni-Plex Inc, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Material Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Paper & Paper Board

Others

By Technology

Cold Forming

Thermoforming

By Application

Tablets

Capsules

Drugs

Vials

Ampoules

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

Get Full Report Analysis @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Europe-Pharmaceutical-Blister-Packaging-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com