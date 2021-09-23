Europe Propylene Glycol Market Growth Insight, Size, Industry Trends, Share, Emerging Technologies,Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast to 2028

The European Propylene Glycol market is valued at USD 208,585 Thousand in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 238,193.24 Thousand by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.01% from 2020 to 2027.

Propylene Glycol is a basic chemical used as a solvent in various industries such as Pharmaceutical and cosmetics and in the manufacturing of cosmetic products such as skin creams, deodorants, shampoo, ointments and toothpastes, among others. It is also used as a base ingredient in many packaged food products as a preservative to increase the shelf life of the product.

Fluctuation in the prices of Propylene Glycol is anticipated to be one of the major factor hindering market growth. In 2017, with the recovery of the global economy, the demand for Propylene Glycol was significantly high. During the same time, since a number of Propylene Glycol installations were not functioning properly globally, the supply of Propylene Glycol was reduced, which resulted in increasingly heightened conflicts between supply and demand.

Various types of Propylene Glycol have multi functions based on their characteristics and chemical composition. For instance, Propylene Glycol have gained a momentous traction in transportation sector due to its anti-freezing features. Propylene glycol occurs naturally, and is very less toxic as compared to other counterparts. Due to this reason, this chemical is quite favorable when it comes to environment-friendly chemical label.

The products made from propylene glycol are very popular of their non-allergic features. Estimates on the prevalence of propylene glycol allergy range from 0.8% (10% propylene glycol in aqueous solution) to 3.5% (30% propylene glycol in aqueous solution). Due to this, they have multiple opportunities in the sensitive sectors such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care.

Market Key players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Croda International, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell, PBF Chalmette Refinery, Arkema S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical, Solvay S.A., Symrise AG, OQ Chemicals, Repsol S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Adeka Europe GmbH,LyondellBasell Industries N.V., BASF SE, Temix International S.R.L.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Petroleum Based PG

Bio-Based PG

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

Liquid Detergents

Plasticizers

Paint & Coatings

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Applications (Animal feed, Tobacco humectants, Inks, and Lacquers)

By End Use

Transportation

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

