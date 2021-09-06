Europe Sapphire Glass Market Report 2020-2025: Regional Analysis By (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Europe Sapphire Glass Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Sapphire Glass Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe sapphire glass market size is currently witnessing robust growthLooking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2020-2025.

Sapphire glass is a transparent, crystalline ceramic made by heating and pressurizing pure aluminum oxide (Al2O3) in cylindrical sticks. This energy-efficient production process offers resistance against high temperatures without deformation. Sapphire glass exhibits durability, good transmission in varying wavelengths, and high thermal stability. As a result, it is majorly utilized in the manufacturing of light-emitting diode (LED) wafers, optical lenses, watches, bullet-proof glass, and sensors.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

An expansion in the electronics industry, along with the increasing employment of sapphire glass in projectile components of smart devices, is primarily driving the market growth in Europe. Additionally, the defense and military sector is widely adopting it in various targeting system components, such as missile domes and electro-optic windows, which is contributing to the market growth. The increasing adoption of sapphire glass in the production of medical devices is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the European Union (EU) is focusing on replacing conventional lighting with LED lighting solutions, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

  • SAINT GOBAIN (SGO.PA)
  •  KYOCERA CORP (KYOCY)
  •  Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN)
  • Stewart Information Services Co (STC)
  • Rayotek Scientific Inc.
  •  Crystran Ltd.
  • CRYSTALWISE TECHNOLOGY INC. (4944.TWO)
  •  Monocrystal
  •  SCHOTT North America Inc.
  • Swiss Jewel Company
  • GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. (SOLR) IPO
  •  Precision Sapphire Technologies,Ltd
  • Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.
  • DK AZTEC Co., Ltd.
  • Tera Xtal Technology Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

  • High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass
  • General Transparency Sapphire Glass

Breakup by Application:

  • Smartphones
  • Watches
  • Optical and Mechanical Instruments
  • Safety Establishments
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

Breakup by Country:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance
  • Market Outlook
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

