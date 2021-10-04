Europe School Stationery Supplies Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe School Stationery Supplies Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe School Stationery Supplies Market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

School stationery supplies are utilized as an essential part of the education system. It includes books, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, sharpeners and erasers that are used by students of all age groups. They are generally manufactured using various materials, including plastics, metals and cardboard, that are widely available in different shapes, designs and patterns. In Europe, school stationery supplies are easily available through offline and online organized retail facilities, thereby propelling the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe School Stationery Supplies Market Trends:

The market in Europe is primarily driven by significant growth in the education sector. Along with this, increasing investments by public and private organizations of numerous countries across the region to improve the overall education infrastructure are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, brand collaborations with popular cartoon shows have led to the introduction of stationery items based on the themes of popular fictional characters, which is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread preference for eco-friendly and sustainable stationery products, are further contributing to the market growth.

Europe School Stationery Supplies Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Paper Products

Writing Instruments

Computer and Printer Supplies

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Stationary and Book Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by End User:

K-12

Higher Education

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

