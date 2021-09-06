Trending

Europe SIP Trunking Market Rising Demand, Future Opportunities and Overview with Key Players – AT&T Inc., RINGCENTRAL INC., PLIVO INC., VONAGE

2

SIP Trunking Explained •• From PSTN to SIP Trunk | 3CXTelecommunication networks are getting evolved at a rapid rate as business are transforming toward globalization. International business calling services is gaining traction as communicating with other country clients, investors, and distributors has become simple and faster. Supporting infrastructure development of communication and logistic network is boosting the IP based call services ratio.

Increasing use of smartphones, laptops, and cloud platforms with supporting infrastructural growth inexorably transformed the telecommunication industry. Advent of 5G, fiber optic, and other connectivity services enhanced the growth of Internet services in developed as well as developing nations. Rising development in Internet-based voice calling services is accelerating the SIP Trunking Market growth. Growing competition in voice carrying business has increased pressure on market players.

SIP trunking Market – Company Profiles

  • 8×8, INC.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • RINGCENTRAL INC.
  • PLIVO INC.
  • Telstra Corporation Limited
  • VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
  • VONAGE
  • TWILIO, INC
  • CENTURYLINK
  • BANDWIDTH INC.

SIP trunking Market – Deployment Type

  • On-premise
  • Hosted

SIP trunking Market – by End User

  • Education
  • IT &Telecom
  • Retail
  • Media &Entertainment
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Government

SIP trunking Market – by Organization Size

  • Small &Medium Businesses
  • Large Enterprises

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the economic growth of almost every country. Office premises, public places, schools, and transportation remained closed, which declined market growth owing to low communications over voice. The telecommunication industry took several hits as the demand for business communication services decreased. The revenue model for voice has declined as no operations were carried during the lockdown period. On other hand, post lockdown, the market is emerged with a new growth model as businesses shifted toward remote working and work from home models.

