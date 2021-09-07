Europe Soundbar Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Soundbar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe soundbar market is currently witnessing robust growth in 2020. A soundbar, or media bar, stands for a device or audio system that can produce stereo effects. It comprises audio processing features for speaker equalization, stereo analog inputs and outputs, infrared remote control, wireless connectivity, etc. Soundbars offer high-quality and powerful surround sound in a confined space without multiple speakers or external wiring. They can also be connected to different devices, such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, televisions, music players, etc. As a result, soundbars are widely utilized across various industries, such as entertainment, residential, commercial, etc.

The escalating demand for entertainment and sports content with immersive audio quality at homes is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the Europe soundbar market. Moreover, the increasing number of tech-savvy consumers switching to devices with premium features is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, the growing integration of voice assistant technology, along with the rising availability of a wide range of products at affordable rates, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, various technological developments, including the elevating adoption of 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), etc., are also making devices easier-to-use and more reliable. Apart from this, the growing sales of consumer electronics will continue to further propel the soundbar market in Europe over the forecasted period. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Wall-Mounted

Tabletop

Others

Breakup by Installation Method:

Active Soundbar

Passive Soundbar

Others

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by Application:

Home Audio

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

