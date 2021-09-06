Europe Subsea Pumps Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Subsea Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the europe subsea pumps market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Subsea pumps comprise power generators, controllers, conditioners, and transmitters. They are mainly utilized in transporting crude oil from the seabed to the production site. They assist in boosting the production streams and multiphase mixing of oil, gas, and water. They also aid in improving the recovery rate, reducing the final abandonment pressure and extending the duration of the peak production plateau, thereby increasing the number of fluids recovered from brownfield reservoirs.

There is currently a considerable rise in the need for electricity across Europe. This is resulting in the increasing production of oil and sales of subsea pumps. Apart from this, leading market players operating in the region are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the temperature and pressure monitoring, control the flow of subsea pumps and minimize environmental footprint. This, along with the increasing utilization of high voltage motors to prevent voltage drops, is creating a favorable market outlook in the region.

Breakup by Type:

Centrifugal

Helico-Axial

Hybrid Pump

Twin Screw

Co-Axial

ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)

Breakup by Application:

Subsea Boosting

Subsea Separation

Subsea Injection

Subsea Gas Compression

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

