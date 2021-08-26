Europe System Integrator Market Report for Retail and Consumer Goods Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Europe System Integrator Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Europe System Integrator Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Europe System Integrator Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,294.12 million by 2027. Retail automation offer several advantages, such as cost-efficient, accuracy, speed and high-quality performance for customers in the retail sector, which, in turn, help in the growth of the market. The implementation of automated technologies in retail industry is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

This system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Scope and Market Size

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into consulting services, application system integration, and infrastructure integration. In 2020, infrastructure integration segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to register a significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing integration of digitalized solutions in the retail sector for improving operational efficiency.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), human machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), safety automation system, programmable controller logic (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), advanced process control (APC) and operator training simulators (OTS). In 2020, product lifecycle management (PLM) is holding the largest market share and also expected to grow with significant rate in the forecast period due to the increasing demand in small and medium enterprises across various industry verticals to optimize the manufacturing cost is the prime factor fostering market growth.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into barcode & RFID, point of shelf, camera, electronic shelf labels and others. In 2020, barcode & RFID is dominating the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods due to increasing demand for e-commerce industries and elimination of human errors is the key driving factor for the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into retail and consumer goods. In 2020, retail industry is dominating the market due to growing sector of e-commerce industry.

System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Country Level Analysis

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods is analysed and market size information is provided by country, service type, product type, technology and end user.

The countries covered in system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Germany, France, Russia, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, and Rest of Europe.

Germany is dominating the European region for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods due to the presence of large number of system integrator players for retail and consumer goods manufacturers in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe System Integrator Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit, Logic, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, Sopra Steria, Atos SE, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

For instance,

In June 2019, IBM Corporation launched AI Now which is a salesforce full force solution for retail and consumer products. AI Now for connected commerce was designed to solve critical needs of customers and transform retail landscape across service, marketing, and sales channels through integration. This development has helped the company to enhance their product portfolio and to grow in the market.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods through.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Europe System Integrator Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Europe System Integrator Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Europe System Integrator Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Europe System Integrator Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Europe System Integrator Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Europe System Integrator Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Europe System Integrator Market?

