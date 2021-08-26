Europe UPS Battery Market 2021: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe UPS Battery Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe UPS Battery Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe UPS battery market is expected to grow from US$ 180.38 million in 2020 to US$ 385.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 % from 2021 to 2028.

The UPS batteries ensure maximum output in harsh environments. The data center power in Europe is constantly witnessing resilient growth with the development of multiple large data center facilities with power capacities of 50 MW and an increase in power infrastructure spending. In 2019, the government across the region is investing hugely and announced more than 140 power projects, out of which few of the projects are operational by June 2020 and another project got postponed due to COVID-19 impact. The implementation of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a data protection and privacy policy in the EU, has led to increase in investments in data centers, thus supporting the growth of the UPS battery market in the region. Similarly, automotive is a crucial industry the EU as it significantly contributes to the country’s GDP. Several EU countries are leading producers of motor vehicles, and many premium automotive manufacturers are based in the region. Furthermore, the automotive sector of the region represents the largest private investor in R&D, and it also receives support from governments in the form of R&D funding. The vehicle manufacturing industry produces ~19.2 million vehicles per year, including cars, vans, buses, and trucks. Moreover, ~300 vehicle assembly and manufacturing facilities are located in ~26 countries in Europe. Therefore, the surging installation of efficient and reliable UPS batteries across various industries are bolstering the UPS battery market growth in the region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe UPS Battery Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe UPS Battery Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

CSB Battery Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Exide Industries Limited

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

leoch International Technology Limited Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe UPS Battery Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe UPS Battery Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe UPS Battery Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe UPS Battery Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe UPS Battery Market.

