Europe Vertical Farming Crops Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 1,322.84 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 3.9% |Business Market Insights

The vertical farming crops market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 89.72 Mn in 2019 to US$ 520.88 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Vertical Farming Crops Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe vertical farming crops market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The European region constitutes developed economies such as Germany, France, UK, and Italy as a developing nation. Germany is one of the major producers of food and agricultural products. Commonly grown crops by vertical farming are tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, microgreens & sprouts, lettuce, spinach, strawberries, and mushrooms. Vegetables highly preferred by the German populace include tomatoes, potatoes, root vegetables, onion, cucumber, and cabbages. France is expected to play a vital role in the Europe market due to its expanding agricultural sector. Vertical farms offer fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown without the use of any chemicals. Thus, increasing trend of organic farming in France will provide immense opportunity for the vertical farming crops segment. Italy is a large consumer market. The agricultural sector is witnessing a generational shift, as more people are now open to innovation.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of theEurope Vertical Farming Crops market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Agricool

Bowery Farming Inc.

Infarm

Plantlab

Gotham Greens

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market segments and regions.

EUROPE VERTICAL FARMING CROPS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Crop Type

Tomato

Leafy Greens

Herbs

Others

By End-Use

Food Retail

Food Service

By Farming Technique

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

The research on the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Vertical Farming Crops market.

